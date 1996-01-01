11. Translation
Proteins
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Enzymes are biological polymers that accelerate a biochemical reaction. Which of the following statements best describes the function of enzymes?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Enzymes catalyze chemical reactions by lowering the activation energy.
B
Enzymes are necessary for the metabolic processes that sustain life, such as digestion, respiration, and photosynthesis.
C
Enzymes play a very important role in providing immunity.
D
Both a and b.