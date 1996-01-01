11. Translation
Proteins
11. Translation Proteins
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements regarding the function of exons is incorrect?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The sequence of the exons determines the sequence of amino acids in the protein.
B
Various exons code for different protein domains.
C
exons can be rearranged in different ways to create new proteins with different functions.
D
The exons are less conserved sequences.