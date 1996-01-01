13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
Overview of Eukaryotic Gene Regulation
52PRACTICE PROBLEM
How does alternative splicing regulate gene expression?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
They silence genes that are needed in specific tissues.
B
They specify the isoforms with functions specific to the cells where they are expressed.
C
They inhibit the transcription of other DNA sequences.
D
They control cell division.