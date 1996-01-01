The shelterin complex is a multi-protein complex involved in regulation and protection of telomeres. The shelterin complex consists of six proteins: TRF1, TRF2, POT1, TPP1, RAP1, and TIN2.Defects in the shelterin complex can lead to telomere dysfunction, which has been associated with a variety of diseases, including cancer, bone marrow failure, and premature aging syndromes. One such disorder caused due to a mutation in the gene of TINF2 associted with shelterin complex can lead to Aplastic Anemia. Mutations in TINF2 can disrupt the function of the shelterin complex and lead to telomere shortening and dysfunction.

Which of the following statements help explain the consequence of TINF2 mutation that leads to Aplastic Anemia?