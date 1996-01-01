7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
DNA Structure
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
DNA and RNA are made up of nucleotides that are connected to one another in a chain by chemical bonds known as ester bonds. Which of the following statements about phosphodiester bonds is incorrect?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
This bond acts as a bridge between the adjacent nucleotides, forming a complete strand of DNA.
B
They are the backbones in the nucleic acids as the linkage helps in the formation of the long strands.
C
They are formed between the 3' phosphate group of one nucleotide and the 5' hydroxyl group of the adjacent nucleotide.
D
None of these.