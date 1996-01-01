18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following genotype frequencies for three STR markers:
vWA (12/13) = 0.012
D1653 (11/16) = 0.004
FGA (8/8) = 0.018
How many people are expected to have these genotypes?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2 people per million
B
9 people per thousand
C
9 people per ten million
D
5 people per hundred thousand