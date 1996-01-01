3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Chi Square Analysis
3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance Chi Square Analysis
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
If the F2 generation yields 60 individuals with the dominant phenotype and 28 individuals with the recessive phenotype, with the predicted ratio being 9:3:4, what is the chi-square value for a dihybrid cross between two genes showing epistasis?
If the F2 generation yields 60 individuals with the dominant phenotype and 28 individuals with the recessive phenotype, with the predicted ratio being 9:3:4, what is the chi-square value for a dihybrid cross between two genes showing epistasis?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
9.9
B
15.9
C
19.9
D
29.1