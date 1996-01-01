7. DNA and Chromosome Structure
Eukaryotic Chromosome Structure
7. DNA and Chromosome Structure Eukaryotic Chromosome Structure
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is incorrect regarding nucleosomes?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Nucleosomes are composed of an octamer of histone proteins (two copies each of H2A, H2B, H3, and H4) that are wrapped by about 147 base pairs of DNA.
B
The histone proteins in nucleosomes are positively charged, while DNA is negatively charged, allowing for electrostatic interactions that hold the two components together.
C
) Nucleosomes play a critical role in regulating gene expression.
D
The linker histone H1 is part of the histone octamer that wraps around DNA in nucleosomes.