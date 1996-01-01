8. DNA Replication
Overview of DNA Replication
51PRACTICE PROBLEM
The main enzyme responsible for catalyzing the polymerization of DNA during replication is _____, whereas the primary enzyme for repair, removing primers, and filling in the gaps in the lagging strand is _____.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Helicase; DNA polymerase I
B
DNA polymerase I; DNA polymerase III
C
DNA polymerase III; DNA polymerase I
D
RNA polymerase I; RNA polymerase III