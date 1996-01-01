5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacteriophage Genetics
5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses Bacteriophage Genetics
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Genetic complementation is a phenomenon in which two individuals with ___________ that affect the __________ can combine their genetic material to restore the _____________ phenotype.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Different mutations; same biological pathway; wild-type.
B
Different mutations; different biological pathways; mutant.
C
Same mutation; same biological pathway; wild-type.
D
Same mutation; different biological pathways; wild-type.