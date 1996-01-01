5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacteriophage Genetics
A group of four mutant bacteria (P, Q, R, and S) was studied for their ability to produce a certain protein. The mutants are known to result from different types of mutations. The following table shows the results of the complementation tests between the mutants:
A new mutant, designated T, fails to complement mutants P, Q, and R but complements mutant S. Wild-type recombinants form between mutant T and mutations Q and R, but not between T and P. What kind of mutation is seen in mutant T?
A
Deletion mutation.
B
Insertion mutation.
C
Nonsense mutation.
D
Frameshift mutation.