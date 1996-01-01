11. Translation
Proteins
11. Translation Proteins
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is incorrect regarding the effects caused by base substitution mutation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Transforms the reading frame downstream of the mutant site.
B
Transforms one codon for an amino acid into a codon for the termination of translation.
C
Transforms one codon for an amino acid into another codon for the same amino acid.
D
Transforms one codon for an amino acid into a codon for another amino acid.