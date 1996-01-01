2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Monohybrid Cross
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider that the allele for a red flower is R (being the dominant allele) and that for a white flower is r. What would be the ratio of the progeny of a heterozygous red-flowered plant crossed with a white-flowered plant?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3:1
B
1:2:1
C
1:1
D
None of the above