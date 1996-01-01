22. Evolutionary Genetics
Phylogenetic Trees
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which hypothesis could potentially explain the discrepancy between the mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) and nuclear genome analysis in chimpanzees, bonobos, and gorillas?
A
Introgression Hypothesis: Chimpanzees and bonobos interbred with gorillas, leading to the transfer of mtDNA between these groups.
B
Genetic Drift Hypothesis: Random genetic mutations occurred in the mtDNA of chimpanzees and bonobos, causing greater similarity to gorillas.
C
Mutational Rate Hypothesis: The mtDNA of chimpanzees and bonobos experienced a higher rate of mutation, resulting in greater divergence from their nuclear DNA.
D
Maternal Inheritance Hypothesis: The unique inheritance patterns of mtDNA resulted in a slower rate of genetic change compared to nuclear DNA in chimpanzees, bonobos, and gorillas.