20. Quantitative Genetics
Heritability
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose an individual has congenital hip dysplasia in which there is a misalignment in the upper leg bone ball with its socket on the hip. Considering that this phenotype is a threshold trait, who among the following is to be likely affected by this trait?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Grandparents
B
Cousins
C
Siblings
D
In-laws