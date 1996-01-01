8. DNA Replication
Overview of DNA Replication
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
In DNA replication the leading strand undergoes continuous replication and the lagging strand undergoes a discontinuous replication leading to small fragmented DNA. These fragments are called ___________ and they are connected to a single continuous strand by ___________.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Okazaki fragments, DNA polymerase
B
Okazaki fragments, DNA ligase
C
Okazaki fragments, DNA primase
D
DNA primer, DNA ligase