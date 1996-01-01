10. Transcription
Transcription in Prokaryotes
10. Transcription Transcription in Prokaryotes
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
In Prokaryotes, transcription promoter sequences are DNA sequences that are located upstream of the gene and are responsible for initiating transcription. One such promoter sequence is Pribnow box which is located 10 base pairs upstream of the transcription start site and is critical for the recognition and binding of RNA polymerase. Which of the following consensus sequences typically represents it?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
TATAAT
B
ATATTA
C
UTATTA
D
TTATTA