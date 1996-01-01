20. Quantitative Genetics
Heritability
20. Quantitative Genetics Heritability
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is true regarding the heritability of human height, given that genetic variance accounts for a substantial proportion of the phenotypic variation observed in height, and that the degree of genetic influence on height can vary across different populations and environments?
Which of the following statements is true regarding the heritability of human height, given that genetic variance accounts for a substantial proportion of the phenotypic variation observed in height, and that the degree of genetic influence on height can vary across different populations and environments?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The heritability of human height is solely determined by environmental factors
B
The degree of heritability of human height is fixed and cannot be influenced by environmental or genetic factors.
C
Environmental factors can influence the expression of height-related genes, thereby altering the degree of heritability of human height.
D
The degree of heritability of human height is entirely determined by the individual's genetic makeup, and environmental factors play no role.