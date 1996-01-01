13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
Overview of Eukaryotic Gene Regulation
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
RNA plays a major role in the regulation of gene expression in eukaryotic cells. Which of the following statements regarding the roles of RNA in eukaryotic gene regulation is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
RNA can be used to regulate the stability of mRNA, by controlling the rate of mRNA degradation.
B
RNA can also be used to regulate the splicing of mRNA, which is the process of removing introns and joining exons together.
C
RNA can also act as a regulatory molecule, binding to specific DNA sequences and modulating the expression of genes.
D
All of the above.