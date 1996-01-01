17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
50PRACTICE PROBLEM
Insulin is a hormone produced by beta cells in the pancreas that regulates the metabolism of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins in the body. The gene for insulin is found on:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
the long arm of chromosome 7
B
the long arm of chromosome 9
C
the short arm of the Y-chromosome
D
the short arm of chromosome 11