17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination Types of Mutations
51PRACTICE PROBLEM
PCR amplification can be used to obtain the DNA sequence of the circadian rhythm gene in Drosophila. Which of the following statements is true regarding the cloning of a gene using this technique?
PCR amplification can be used to obtain the DNA sequence of the circadian rhythm gene in Drosophila. Which of the following statements is true regarding the cloning of a gene using this technique?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
PCR amplification can generate a full-length gene sequence without the need for cloning.
B
PCR amplification can generate a full-length gene sequence that can be directly inserted into a plasmid vector.
C
PCR amplification can generate a partial gene sequence that needs to be cloned into a plasmid vector for further manipulation.
D
PCR amplification cannot be used for cloning genes.