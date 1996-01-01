13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
Overview of Eukaryotic Gene Regulation
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the incorrect statement about enhancers.
Identify the incorrect statement about enhancers.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
They are short regions of RNA that can be bound by proteins called transcription factors.
B
They can be upstream or downstream of the transcription initiation site.
C
They enhance the transcription of an associated gene.
D
They are capable of regulating genes that are thousands to tens of thousands of nucleotides away.