21. Population Genetics
Allelic Frequency Changes
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Inbreeding is the mating of closely related individuals, such as siblings or cousins. Which of the following benefits of inbreeding leading to the evolution of assortative mating is incorrect?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Inbreeding can increase the frequency of homozygous individuals, which can enhance the expression of beneficial alleles and improve the fitness of offspring.
B
Inbreeding can help to maintain desirable traits, such as coat color or other physical characteristics, within a population.
C
Inbreeding can increase the genetic diversity within a population, which can make it more immune to disease and other environmental stressors.
D
None of these.