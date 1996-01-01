18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
18. Molecular Genetic Tools Methods for Analyzing DNA
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
It is a statistical calculation that measures the likelihood that a man is the biological father of a child, based on the DNA profiles of the child, the mother, and the alleged father:
It is a statistical calculation that measures the likelihood that a man is the biological father of a child, based on the DNA profiles of the child, the mother, and the alleged father:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Paternal lineage index
B
Discrimination index
C
Paternity index
D
Match index