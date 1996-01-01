20. Quantitative Genetics
Heritability
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
A fisherman decided to increase the growth rate of fish in his pond. He chose the longest fish by 6 weeks for breeding, which was 20 cm. The mean length of the fish population in his pond was 15 cm and the narrow-sense heritability for the length of this fish population was found to be 0.5. Determine the mean length of the fish population in the next generation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
15.5 cm
B
16.5 cm
C
17.5 cm
D
18.5 cm