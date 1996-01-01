21. Population Genetics
Hardy Weinberg
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
A dominant allele (H) is the cause of the genetic condition known as Huntington's disease. A person who inherits one copy of the H allele will develop the disease later in life, typically between ages 30 and 50. If a population is in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium for the H allele and the frequency of unaffected individuals (hh) is 0.04, what is the frequency of carriers in the population?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.90
B
0.80
C
0.32
D
0.20