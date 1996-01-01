8. DNA Replication
Overview of DNA Replication
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements regarding DNA polymerase enzymes is incorrect?
A
They require the presence of a primer sequence to initiate DNA replication.
B
Most DNA polymerases can momentarily stop and reverses replication to remove an incorrect nucleotide and replace it with a correct nucleotide.
C
They can initiate DNA strand synthesis on their own.
D
None of these.