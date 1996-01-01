8. DNA Replication
8. DNA Replication Overview of DNA Replication
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following functions of DNA polymerase enzymes is true?
A
DNA polymerase I is required to remove the RNA primer and fill the gap with DNA.
B
DNA polymerase III is responsible for catalyzing the 5'→3' polymerization of DNA strands during replication.
C
The main role of DNA polymerase II is in the repair of inner-strand cross-links.
D
All of the above.