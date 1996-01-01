18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Genetic Cloning
Genetic Cloning
54PRACTICE PROBLEM
What will the total number of cleavage sites in 38,400 bp long DNA which is digested by the enzyme AluI. The recognition sequence for AluI is AGCT. (Assume that all four nucleotides are present in equal proportions).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
50
B
100
C
150
D
200