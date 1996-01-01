2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Monohybrid Cross
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Monohybrid Cross
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
When Mendel crossed the two pure-line homozygous plants, the recessive trait did not express itself in the
F1 generation. However, the pure homozygous recessive (tt) reappeared in the F2 generation. This demonstrates Mendel's:
When Mendel crossed the two pure-line homozygous plants, the recessive trait did not express itself in the
F1 generation. However, the pure homozygous recessive (tt) reappeared in the F2 generation. This demonstrates Mendel's:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
law of dominance
B
law of segregation
C
law of independent assortment
D
law of unit characters