17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
58PRACTICE PROBLEM
Gaucher disease is a rare genetic disorder that affects the breakdown and storage of certain fatty substances in the body, particularly in the spleen, liver, and bone marrow. It is caused by mutations in the GBA gene, which provides instructions for making an enzyme called glucocerebrosidase. Which of the following options correctly describes the symptoms of Gaucher disease?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Mental retardation and stunted growth
B
Blindness and anemia
C
Muscle weakness and paralysis
D
Enlarged spleen and liver, anemia, bone pain and fractures