17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
59PRACTICE PROBLEM
Point mutations are changes to a single nucleotide within a DNA sequence. Which of the following is a possible consequence of a point mutation?
A
Formation of a new protein
B
Alteration of protein function
C
Inactivation of a protein
D
All of the above