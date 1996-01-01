2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Sex-Linked Genes
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given that brown eye color in humans is completely dominant over blue color, and that a male with brown eyes carries a recessive allele (b) that causes blue eye color and a dominant allele (B) that causes brown eye color. Which of the following is incorrect regarding the children's eye color if this male weds a Bb heterozygous female?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1/2 of children will have genotype Bb
B
1/4 of children will have genotype BB
C
1/4 of children will have genotype bb
D
all brown-eyed