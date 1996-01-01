10. Transcription
10. Transcription Transcription in Eukaryotes
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following best describes the series of events that occur throughout transcription, including the RNA polymerase's binding to the DNA template, the start of RNA synthesis, the lengthening of the RNA molecule, and the end of transcription?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cell cycle
B
RNA splicing
C
Transcription cycle
D
Gene expression