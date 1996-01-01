20. Quantitative Genetics
QTL Mapping
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The variation in the phenotypic trait can be associated with the quantitative trait locus (QTL). A specific chromosome region may contain a QTL if that region frequently contains:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Molecular markers
B
Mutations
C
Coding sequences
D
Stop codon sequences