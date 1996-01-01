8. DNA Replication
Overview of DNA Replication
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following characteristics of DNA replication best describes the similarities between prokaryotes and eukaryotes?
A
The replication occurs in a 5' to 3' direction.
B
Both DNA replications are bi-directional.
C
Both the replication processes occur before nuclear division.
D
All of the above.