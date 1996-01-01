21. Population Genetics
Hardy Weinberg
In the absence of factors that are responsible for evolution, the allele and genotype frequencies in a population remain constant, by the Hardy-Weinberg law. Which of the following is the frequency of heterozygous individuals in the Hardy-Weinberg equation?
A
p + q
B
pq
C
p2
D
2pq