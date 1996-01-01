17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
DNA Repair
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
DNA polymerase III proofreads and corrects DNA replication errors through the exonuclease activity. DNA polymerase III consists of three subunits. Which of the following genes encodes the ɑ subunit?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
holE gene
B
dnaQ gene
C
dnaE gene
D
dnaC gene