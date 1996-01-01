11. Translation
The Genetic Code
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A codon is a sequence of three nucleotides that forms a unit of genomic information encoding a particular amino acid. Which of the following lists of codons coded with amino acid is incorrect?
Arginine is coded by AGA
Valine is coded by GUA
Methionine is coded by UAG
Tryptophan is coded by UGG