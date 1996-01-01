11. Translation
The Genetic Code
11. Translation The Genetic Code
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a eukaryotic gene, there are three exons and two introns. The lengths of the exons and introns are as follows:
Exon 1: 150 base pairs
Exon 2: 75 base pairs
Exon 3: 100 base pairs
Intron 1: 300 base pairs
Intron 2: 200 base pairs
What is the percentage of the gene that is composed of exons?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
39.39%
B
45.25%
C
20.35%
D
75.23%