In a eukaryotic gene, there are three exons and two introns. The lengths of the exons and introns are as follows:



Exon 1: 150 base pairs

Exon 2: 75 base pairs

Exon 3: 100 base pairs

Intron 1: 300 base pairs

Intron 2: 200 base pairs



What is the percentage of the gene that is composed of exons?