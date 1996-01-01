3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance
Variations of Dominance
H-Bombay blood group is a recessive phenotype, and mutations in the FUT1 gene are the cause of this blood group as it controls the synthesis of H antigen on RBC surfaces. Determine the percentage of offspring with the H-Bombay blood group when both the parents have blood group O and are heterozygous for the FUT1 gene.
A
0%
B
25%
C
50%
D
100%