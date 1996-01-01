18. Molecular Genetic Tools
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the function of calf intestinal phosphatase in molecular cloning?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It enhances the activity of the ligase enzyme.
B
It promotes the ligation of DNA fragments into the vector.
C
It dephosphorylates the 5' ends of DNA fragments, leaving a hydroxyl group.
D
It dephosphorylates the 3' ends of DNA fragments, allowing for efficient ligation.