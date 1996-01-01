21. Population Genetics
Allelic Frequency Changes
21. Population Genetics Allelic Frequency Changes
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Can the inbreeding coefficient, or F, be calculated for any individuals who may have been the result of consanguinity, or mating between individuals who are closely related to each other?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It is theoretically possible to calculate F for all individuals in the family, but it would require additional information about the specific nature of the consanguineous mating events.
B
Only individuals in the third generation who have offspring with the same partner can have their F values calculated.
C
F cannot be calculated for any individuals in the fifth generation as there is not enough information about their potential consanguinity.
D
It is impossible to calculate F for any individuals in the family due to the complex nature of their mating patterns.