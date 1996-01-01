21. Population Genetics
Allelic Frequency Changes
21. Population Genetics Allelic Frequency Changes
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about the common ancestor(s) of an inbred individual is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Inbred individuals cannot have common ancestors
B
Common ancestors of inbred individuals must be within the first two generations of the pedigree
C
Common ancestors of inbred individuals can only be found outside of the first two generations of the pedigree
D
Common ancestors of inbred individuals can be anywhere in the pedigree, but they are usually found within the last three generations