2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
85PRACTICE PROBLEM
Achondroplasia is a condition in which the changing of cartilage to bone is prevented. It follows an autosomal dominant pattern of inheritance and affected individuals are characterized by dwarfism. Which of the following is true about autosomal dominant disorders such as Achondroplasia?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It needs two affected genes from parents to be expressed.
B
Heterozygous individuals are not affected but are carriers.
C
One affected gene is enough for the disorder to be expressed.
D
It affects individuals who are homozygous recessive.