1. Introduction to Genetics
Modern Genetics
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following best describes the potential risks associated with genetic testing for cancer susceptibility?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The potential for false positives could lead to psychological distress.
B
The potential for false negatives which could lead to a false sense of security.
C
Both a and b.
D
None of these.