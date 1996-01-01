13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
Overview of Eukaryotic Gene Regulation
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about ubiquitin ligase is false?
It binds to the specific degradation signals called degrons in the protein substrate.
It forms a polyubiquitin chain linked to the substrate protein.
Ubiquitin-conjugating enzyme, E2 is the starting point of the ubiquitin-conjugating system.
Both b and c.