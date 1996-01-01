5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacterial Conjugation
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an experiment on bacterial conjugation, a researcher observed that the F-plasmid transfer from the donor to the recipient strain takes place at a constant rate. The researcher measured the number of minutes it took for each of the first six genes on the plasmid to be transferred to the recipient strain. The results are shown in the table below:
How long does it take for each gene to be transferred?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
10 minutes
B
25 minutes
C
5 minutes
D
15 minutes