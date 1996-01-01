Interrupted mating experiments can be used to determine the order of markers entering a recipient cell for any Hfr strain. What is the order of markers in the F+ strain if the following data is obtained from several Hfr strains derived from the same F+?

Hfr strain 1 —R–H–E–Z→

Hfr strain 2 —K–O–S–Z→

Hfr strain 3 —O–K–W–I→

Hfr strain 4 —R–T–I–W→

Hfr strain 5 —H–R–T–I