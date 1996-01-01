5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Bacterial Conjugation
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Interrupted mating experiments can be used to determine the order of markers entering a recipient cell for any Hfr strain. What is the order of markers in the F+ strain if the following data is obtained from several Hfr strains derived from the same F+?
Hfr strain 1 —R–H–E–Z→
Hfr strain 2 —K–O–S–Z→
Hfr strain 3 —O–K–W–I→
Hfr strain 4 —R–T–I–W→
Hfr strain 5 —H–R–T–I
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
R–H–E–Z—O–K–W–I–T–S
B
K–O–S–R—E–H–Z–T–I–W
C
R–H–E–Z–S–O–K–W–I–T
D
None of these