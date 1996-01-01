13. Gene Regulation in Eukaryotes
Overview of Eukaryotic Gene Regulation
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following best describes why mRNA's position in a cell differs from the intracellular protein it encodes?
Both mRNA and the protein it encodes are delivered to certain locations, although their delivery times vary.
mRNA is delivered to the regions where it is needed, whereas intracellular proteins are immediately produced there.
mRNA is larger and more complex than the protein it encodes, making it difficult to transport to specific regions.
The transport of mRNA and proteins is a passive process that occurs randomly in the cell.